Sara Sampaio Is So Hot She Will Blow Your Pants Off
March 8th, 2017
I’ve never been much of a car guy. It’s just not really my thing. But after seeing this photoshoot of Sara Sampaio getting frisky with a Ferrari, I think I’m finally starting to get the appeal… An expensive sports car makes a great prop for a smoking hot Victoria’s Secret model to roll around naked on. Huh. Maybe I am a car guy after all.
