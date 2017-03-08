Adriana Lima Does Ocean Drive Good

March 8th, 2017

Adriana Lima

I’ve never understood these photoshoots where they get a hot model to pose in some fancy, multi-million dollar house. Am I supposed to be admiring the model or the infinity pool? But I’ve got to give them credit here, Adriana Lima and her booty make for one hell of a view. I’m sold. When can I move in?

