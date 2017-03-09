Bella Thorne Is A Sexy Cheerleader

I know it’s been at least a couple days since I’ve done any new posts on Bella Thorne, so here’s your regularly-scheduled update on what the hardest-working hottie on Snapchat has been up to lately. Let’s see… We’ve got her dressed up like a hot cheerleader, sticking out her tongue by herself, sticking out her tongue with a friend, and sticking out her booty. So, the usual, pretty much.

» view all 13 photos