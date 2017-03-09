Dakota Fanning Does Jimmy Choo!

For a while now, I’ve been saying that Dakota Fanning should forget acting and just focus on modeling full-time. And now here she is doing a photoshoot for Jimmy Choo. And don’t get me wrong, I’m glad to see Dakota’s been taking my advice. But when I said modeling, I meant bikinis and/or lingerie, not shoes. Oh well. There’s always the next one, I guess.

» view all 18 photos