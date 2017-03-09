Anya Vishnevskaya Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride
March 9th, 2017
I think I’d better start learning Russian. For one, maybe it could get me a job in the Trump administration, and two, then I can finally write love notes to my latest Russian Insta-hottie find: Anya Vishnevskaya. So far I’m stuck on how to say “Will you marry and then divorce me for a green card?” and “Bloggers are very rich and famous in America.” Little help, anyone?
