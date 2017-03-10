Daniela Fainus’s Sweet Booty In H Para Hombres

I’ve never heard of this H Para Hombres magazine or Daniela Fainus before, but after seeing this killer lingerie photoshoot they put together for the March issue, I suddenly want to find out more about both of them. Like, why haven’t I seen this Mexican hottie or her perfect booty before, and do they need any new photographers for their next shoot? Because my phone takes great photos. Call me!

