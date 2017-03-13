Raiding Josephine Skriver’s Instagram

It’s been at least a couple weeks since we’ve gotten any new pictures from supermodel/instant pants fire Josephine Skriver, and I don’t know about you guys, but I got a little sick of waiting around for her next photoshoot. So I figured I’d take matters into my own hands and go creep through her Instagram for some new bikini and/or lingerie pictures from the Victoria’s Secret Angel. Don’t say I never do anything for you guys.

