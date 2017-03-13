Ariel Winter Knows How To Use Social Media

I still think Sarah Hyland is way cuter, but I can’t argue with the facts — somewhere in the past year, Ariel Winter officially leapfrogged Sarah for “Most Famous Modern Family Kid Hottie” status. So let this be a lesson to all you young wannabes out there: don’t be a Sarah. Because if you don’t post half-naked, sexy selfies on Snapchat 24/7/365, someone else out there will.