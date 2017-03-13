Galinka Mirgaeva Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

I want you guys to meet my latest Russian InstaHottie find: Galinka Mirgaeva. Now, according to my research, a bunch of people have said she looks like Angelina Jolie or something, and I don’t know, I don’t really see it. But maybe that’s just because my eyes haven’t made it all the way up to her face yet. Don’t worry, I’m sure I’ll get there eventually.

» view all 12 photos