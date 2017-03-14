Emily Ratajkowski Works The Streets For DKNY
March 14th, 2017
Remember how a while back I posted those paparazzi pictures of Emily Ratajkowski taking a cute pooch for a walk in nothing but lingerie? Yeah, so apparently it turns out that was for some new DKNY commercial, and not just something Emily does on a daily basis to brighten the lives of her fellow New Yorkers. But that said, I’ve got the finished ad for you guys below, and there’s even a bonus lingerie photoshoot to go with it. Enjoy.
