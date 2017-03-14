Lucy Hale Does InStyle

March 14th, 2017

Lucy Hale

I may not watch Pretty Little Liars — actually, I’m not even sure if it’s still on the air — but I’ve always been a big fan of Lucy Hale‘s other “shows.” I’m talking about all the leg shows she puts on for the cameras, just to be clear. Here she is doing one for InStyle, and if you ask me, it’s the best performance Lucy’s put on in years.

Lucy Hale Pictures Lucy Hale Pictures Lucy Hale Pictures Lucy Hale Pictures Lucy Hale Pictures
Lucy Hale Pictures Lucy Hale Pictures