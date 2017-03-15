Nina Dobrev Is One Pretty Lady
March 15th, 2017
I know I’ve been ragging on Nina Dobrev for doing so many boring “fashion” photoshoots lately. When all us perverts real fans just want to see her back in a bikini. And not only is Nina wearing clothes again in this latest shoot, it’s also black-and-white and set in the suburbs, which is pretty much the most boring combination imaginable. That said, at least there are a couple leggy shots in here, and I figure that’s probably enough to last me until Nina shows off her booty on Instagram again. Or for the next 30 seconds. Whichever comes first.
