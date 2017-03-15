Diana Golubkova Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

In case you missed it, the entire East Coast got hit with a pretty big storm yesterday. And even though I was able to stay nice and warm and toasty by never leaving my mom’s basement, I have a feeling some of you might need a little extra warming up today. So here’s a set of bikini goodness from Russian InstaHottie Diana Golubkova. It’ll have you sweating in no time, I guarantee it.

» view all 11 photos