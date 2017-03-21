Leanna Bartlett Is An InstaNobody You Should Know

I like to think I’m pretty up to date on all the hot nobodies/wannabe models out there, considering all the time I spend on Instagram. But I guess 30-45 seconds, 20 times a day just doesn’t cut it. Because after all that hard work, this is only the first time I’m doing a post on Leanna Bartlett. And with a body this smoking hot, that’s a mistake I definitely won’t be making twice. Enjoy.

» view all 12 photos