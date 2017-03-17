Olivia Holt’s Sexiness Will Not Make You Grumpy

March 17th, 2017

Olivia Holt

I remember when Olivia Holt was just a young 17-year-old id who if I posted pictures of, I’d get angry emails calling me a perve, but now that she is 19 and in a bra, it’s time to celebrate and not be “Grumpy”! You see what I did there. Pulitzer prize winning stuff folks! They don’t pay me the big bucks for nothing.

         
