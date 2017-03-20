Kendall Jenner Hotness Snoozefest

March 20th, 2017

Kendall Jenner

Even though Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian that is pretty, you would think she’d own that title and come out with kick ass sexy photoshoots. Instead we get this boring spread. Girl needs to step up her game because her oldest sister is the most famous porn star of all time and that is a big booty to fill. Let’s hope she does better next time.

         
Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures
Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures  