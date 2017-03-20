Bella Hadid Works It Good On Social Media
March 20th, 2017
Even though I was more of a Gigi Hadid fan, Bella posted this sexy picture on her Instagram and I think as long as she doesn’t date some douche singer with no talent, I will give her the title of hotter Hadid sister. And as you guys know, every title comes with a big trophy, so Bella is welcome to reach between my legs and collect hers. Congrats!
