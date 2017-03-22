Hannah Ferguson’s Body Is A Wonderland

March 22nd, 2017

Hannah Ferguson

Here is Hannah Ferguson in the latest Wonderland Magazine. Not sure if this is print or digital, but I’m betting they are scraping by, making little money. I just don’t understand how anyone would keep a magazine going when print is clearly dead. Anyway, they managed to get a decently hot model and the photoshoot is a little better than what you’d typically see on Instagram.

