Raiding Josephine Skriver’s Instagram

March 24th, 2017

Josephine Skriver

What’s hotter than having Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk as a main photo for a post? I spent some time inspecting Josephine’s Instagram and came up with this gem. I suggest you guys do the same and take an hour to go through each and everyone of these pics. Enjoy.

» view all 12 photos

         
