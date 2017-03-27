Becky G Does 17!

I have no clue who this low budget Selena Gomez is, but she goes by the name Becky G and here she is in Seventeen Magazine. Don’t worry though, Becky is 20-years-old which makes it safe for us to go out and buy a copy. That is if you’re sad and pathetic because these pictures are tame as f%@k!. Anyway, hoping the next time I post her she is in much less clothing,