Emily Ratajkowski’s “Dork Alert” In A Bikini

March 27th, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski

It’s funny when an Instagram model, who is a solid 7 with a 10 body snaps “Dork Alert” as if she really believes that. Clearly, Emily Ratajkowski hasn’t been around many dorks in her lifetime. I think it’s time she heads to a comic convention and learns what average dorks look and act like. She should call this dork, I’d be her date!

         
