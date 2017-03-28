Kendall Jenner Channeling Marilyn Monroe Poorly.
March 28th, 2017
So Love Magazine is back making hipster videos with celebrities and models, even though the hipster culture is over just like the man bun. Anyway, they got Kendall Jenner channeling Marilyn Monroe very poorly. This is the worse Marilyn Monroe impression I have ever seen. Did they run out of budget for hair and makeup? Fail.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty