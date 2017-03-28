Kendall Jenner Channeling Marilyn Monroe Poorly.

March 28th, 2017

Kendall Jenner

So Love Magazine is back making hipster videos with celebrities and models, even though the hipster culture is over just like the man bun. Anyway, they got Kendall Jenner channeling Marilyn Monroe very poorly. This is the worse Marilyn Monroe impression I have ever seen. Did they run out of budget for hair and makeup? Fail.

» view all 15 photos

         
Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures
Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures
Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures  