Alessandra Ambrosio Does Love Magazine Too
March 28th, 2017
OK, so the Kendall Jenner Love Magazine video was a complete fail, and I was hoping that this Alessandra Ambrosio would be better, but I stopped watchign the video after 5 seconds when I realized once again they took a hot chick in a bikini and tried to make it arty. F#ck off! What’s wrong with millennials. Just take the girl, get her on her hands and knees, a$$ up and call it a day! Simple, yet effective!
