Alexandra Daddario Does GQ Mexico

March 29th, 2017

Alexandra Daddario

So Alexandra Daddario is in the new Baywatch movie that is set to be released sometime in May. I’m pretty sure it will be terrible since they don’t have a 20-something Pamela Anderson in it. They do have this chick. Sure she is hotter than hibachi grill, but she lacks the sizzle I need to create a pant fire! Anyway, here she is GQ Mexico.

         
