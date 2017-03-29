Sara Sampaio, Hailey Baldwin And Alanna Arrington In a Stupid Love Magazine Video
March 29th, 2017
What a waste of time! This video of Sara Sampaio, Hailey Baldwin And Alanna Arrington for Love Magazine is not sexy, funny or witty. It’s absolutely stupid. I don’t find skinny chicks acting like goofballs and lifting fake weights at all entertaining. I know Love Magazine is trying to reinvent cool, but they are going to have to do much better than this. Once again, just stick with a$$ up, face down! Works every time.
