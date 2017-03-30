Michelle Pfeiffer Is Still Hot At 58

I know, I know. Look, I’m just as surprised as you guys to be doing a post on Michelle Pfeiffer right now. Considering last I checked, it’s 2017 and not the early ’90s. But I just came across this photoshoot the actress did for Interview and had to double-check my calendar again. Because damn! I don’t know what kind of deal with the devil she had to strike to look this good at 58, but I bet more women consider it taking it after this.