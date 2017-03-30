Lucie Jaid Is A InstaBabe You Should Know!

I’ve never been to Australia, mostly because as a blogger, I’m pretty sure I’m contractually obligated to spend at least 11 months of the year in my mom’s basement. But I might have to make an exception after seeing Lucie Jaid here. This is the first time I’ve come across the Aussie model, but she’s so damn hot, I’m pretty sure her Instagram should become the country’s new tourism campaign. I know I’m sold.

