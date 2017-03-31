Annet Reinen Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

March 31st, 2017

Annet Reinen

I really need to start learning Russian. And not just because it might land me a sweet government job — anyone know if there’s a Secretary of Blogging? But see, I also need to be able to talk to all these Russian InstaHotties I keep stumbling across. Anyway, here’s my latest discovery, Annet Reinen. And if anyone knows how to say “Will you sleep with me for a green card?” in Russian, it’d be much appreciated.

» view all 12 photos

Annet Reinen Pictures Annet Reinen Pictures Annet Reinen Pictures Annet Reinen Pictures Annet Reinen Pictures
Annet Reinen Pictures Annet Reinen Pictures Annet Reinen Pictures Annet Reinen Pictures
Annet Reinen Pictures