Kate Upton Does Vogue Thailand

I didn’t even know there was a Vogue Thailand, but I guess I should just be glad it exists. Because I don’t know about you perverts, but I’ll take any excuse I can get to see another busty cover shoot from Kate Upton. Even if I still prefer her Sports Illustrated covers a little a lot better. They’ve just got a certain… something. And by something I mean Kate going topless. Which, let’s be honest, makes any magazine cover 100 times better. Oh well. There’s always the May issue.