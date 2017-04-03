Kate Upton Does Vogue Thailand

April 3rd, 2017

Kate Upton

I didn’t even know there was a Vogue Thailand, but I guess I should just be glad it exists. Because I don’t know about you perverts, but I’ll take any excuse I can get to see another busty cover shoot from Kate Upton. Even if I still prefer her Sports Illustrated covers a little a lot better. They’ve just got a certain… something. And by something I mean Kate going topless. Which, let’s be honest, makes any magazine cover 100 times better. Oh well. There’s always the May issue.

