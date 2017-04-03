Scarlett Johansson Is Now A Hillary Clinton Impersonator
April 3rd, 2017
I’ve tried to ignore it. I’ve tried to pretend it’s not happening. But there’s no use in fighting it any longer: I’m sorry to report that Scarlett Johansson, AKA formerly one of the hottest women in the world, now looks like a professional Hillary Clinton impersonator thanks to that hipster haircut of hers. All she needs now is a pantsuit. But don’t worry, at least we’ve still got the archives until it grows back out. Or her agent buys her some hair extensions.
