Casey Boonstra’s Sexy Maxim Pictures

I know you’ve probably heard me say this before, but this time I actually mean it. Because after seeing this Aussie pants fire Casey Boonstra in the latest issue of Maxim Australia, I’ve decided I’m doing it — I’m moving Down Under. I mean, come on, I work from home, right? Which means I can work from anywhere, as long as there’s a mom and a basement and decent wifi. So if you live in Australia and your mom wants to put me up, send me an email. I’m coming, Casey!