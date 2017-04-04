Emily Ratajkowski’s Social Booty Hotness
April 4th, 2017
I don’t want to call Emily Ratajkowski overrated, because she’s been responsible for giving me more pants fires than I can count over the years. But I do find it funny that she somehow went from getting naked in a Robin Thicke video to world-famous model. See ladies? Dreams do come true. Now, who wants to be in a music video? I don’t have a song yet, but I’m sure I can always just “borrow” some Marvin Gaye tune too.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty