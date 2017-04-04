Kate Tyga Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

April 4th, 2017

Kate Tyga

I’ve been doing this job a long time now, so trust me, when I tell you guys you’re going to love one of my new Instagram finds, you might as well start shopping for wedding rings. So I have a pretty good feeling you guys are going to enjoy my latest discovery, Russian model Kate Tyga. But just FYI, you’re going to have to find your own online dream wife, because I already called dibs on Kate first.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPmbHJBAagj/?taken-by=kate_tyga

» view all 11 photos

Kate Tyga Pictures Kate Tyga Pictures Kate Tyga Pictures Kate Tyga Pictures Kate Tyga Pictures
Kate Tyga Pictures Kate Tyga Pictures Kate Tyga Pictures Kate Tyga Pictures Kate Tyga Pictures