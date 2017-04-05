More Alexandra Daddario In GQ
April 5th, 2017
Since you guys seemed to dig those shots of Alexandra Daddario we had last week, here’s a few more from her GQ Mexico cover shoot, along with a special behind-the-scenes video. Anyway, I still don’t understand how they can make a Baywatch reboot without a 20-year-old Pam Anderson, but at least now we’ve got visual confirmation that Alexandria looks pretty damn good in slow-mo too.
