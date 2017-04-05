Torrie Wilson Is A Hot 41-year-old Cougar

I know being a wrestler doesn’t technically make you a professional athlete, that’d be kind of like me calling myself a professional journalist. But there’s no question that all those years with the WWE definitely helped Torrie Wilson keep in great shape, because she’s looking better at 41 than most hotties half her age. And trust me, I should know. I spend 99% of my day looking at them on Instagram. Enjoy!

