Charlotte McKinney Busting Out In Some French Mag

I don’t know much French, but I’m pretty sure the cover of this French mens’ mag is calling Charlotte McKinney “the new Pamela Anderson.” And if by that they mean busty, blonde, and frequently naked, then sure, I guess. But if they mean “capable of sending a generations’ worth of young boys into an early puberty,” then sorry, but not a chance. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the naked photoshoot as much as the next perv, but let’s not say things we can’t take back.