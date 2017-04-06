Jojo Levesque Flaunts It For Fault Magazine

I guess Jojo must be trying to make her annual comeback again, because after not hearing anything from her for almost a full year, here she is in the April issue of Fault Magazine. I don’t know what she’s up to these days, and I’m way too lazy to look it up, but I’m guessing she must have a new single or new album coming out or something. Personally, I’ll take a few more of these new photoshoots instead.