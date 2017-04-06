Canned Tuna

April 6th, 2017

Kendall Jenner‘s Hotness And Pepsi Gets Canned (TMZ)
Kiernan Shipka and Emma Roberts Make A Great Pair (Lainey Gossip)

Lindsay Lohan Did A Burkini Photo Shoot In Thailand (DLISTED)
Is Katy Perry Still Hot? (TooFab)

Hilary Duff Works The Streets (MoeJackson)
Anne Hathaway Busts Out Her Semi-Colossal Bosom (Popoholic)

Kourtney Kardashian Bikini Pictures Are Not Bad! (WWTDD)
Miranda Kerr Is Promoting Wonderbra (IDLYITW)