Elsa Hosk Topless For Some French Magazine

April 7th, 2017

Elsa Hosk

I’ve never heard of this Madame Figaro magazine before, but I might have to sign up for a yearly subscription after seeing this cover shoot they did with one of my favorite leggy Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk. Because I’m pretty sure this random French magazine shoot is 100 times hotter than anything those so-called mens’ mags have put out in months.

» view all 13 photos

Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures
Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures Elsa Hosk Pictures
Elsa Hosk Pictures