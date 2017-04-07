Ariana Grande Does Cosmo UK
April 7th, 2017
First it was Cosmo US for April, now it’s Cosmo UK for May. I guess Ariana Grande is just going to be on a Cosmopolitan cover every month now? And hey, as long as she keeps delivering photoshoots like these, I’m definitely not complaining. But maybe next month they can spice things up a bit by getting Ariana to ditch a layer or two or three, or all of them? Just a suggestion.
