Bella Hadid Does Terry

Well, I tried. I constantly reminded everyone that Bella Hadid only had one go-to look, and was only getting modeling jobs because of her rich parents. But I guess there’s no fighting it anymore. Because according to my sources, Bella just did her first photoshoot with Terry Richardson for something called Porter Magazine, and I’m pretty sure that officially makes her a model now. I guess I just don’t understand this business anymore.

» view all 15 photos