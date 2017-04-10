Bella Hadid Does Terry
April 10th, 2017
Well, I tried. I constantly reminded everyone that Bella Hadid only had one go-to look, and was only getting modeling jobs because of her rich parents. But I guess there’s no fighting it anymore. Because according to my sources, Bella just did her first photoshoot with Terry Richardson for something called Porter Magazine, and I’m pretty sure that officially makes her a model now. I guess I just don’t understand this business anymore.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!