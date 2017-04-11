More Carlie Jo Howell’s Hotness In Your Cup

I’m still waiting for the world’s hottest coffee shop owner/barista Carlie Jo Howell to take me up on my exciting business proposal (AKA opening one of her topless coffee shops in my mom’s basement). But here’s a few more of her latest Snapchat pictures to help tide me over until she finally comes to her senses and realizes what a great franchise opportunity that would be. Trust me, I know a ton about the coffee business. I figure I’ve been thrown out of and/or banned from at least 100 Starbucks by now. Call me!