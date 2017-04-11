Bella Thorne’s Panty Peak

I know me and Bella Thorne have still never met in person — I keep trying, but I’m pretty sure my Twitter marriage proposals must not be coming through or something. But thanks to her constant daily Snapchat updates, I feel like I already know so much about her and we’ve got so much in common. I’ll give you an example: we both love it when she sticks out her tongue in pictures and posts half-naked selfies. See? I told you guys we were meant to be together. I’m sure she’ll come around eventually.