Olivia Munn’s Profile Is Quite Busty

As you guys probably know, I try pretty hard to stay away from any of that celebrity gossip crap and just focus on what’s really important (AKA celebrity bikini pictures). But according to my sources, Olivia Munn and that loser quarterback she was dating have broken up. Which means I bet we’re going to start seeing a lot more of Olivia in the next few months, starting with this Cosmopolitan Mexico cover. And that’s always important news as far as I’m concerned.