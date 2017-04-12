Nina Agdal Does Glamour Germany

Looks like I may have called the end of Nina Agdal‘s modeling career a little premature. Because the last few photoshoots from my former #1 favorite supermodel have been vintage Nina (AKA topless goodness), and now here she is delivering even more hotness for German Glamour. And speaking of premature, I think I may need to change into a new pair of sweatpants.

» view all 11 photos