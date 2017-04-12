Alexis Ren Works Hard At Shaking Her Booty
April 12th, 2017
I know there’s a lot of hot nobodies out there, but I’ve always been impressed by how hard Alexis Ren here works. And if you think I’m being sarcastic, I’m not. Posting booty videos and pictures on social media practically 24/7 takes dedication, perseverance, and a killer body — the three main qualities I admire most in a woman. Well, that and not laughing in my face when I tell them I still live with my mom. Still, three out of four ain’t bad!
