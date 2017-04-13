Ashley Graham Modeling Her Chub

April 13th, 2017

Ashley Graham

I don’t want to get into trouble here, because I know we’re not supposed to call Ashley Graham fat. Instead we have to talk about how “healthy” she looks. And if you ask me, she’s definitely looking really “healthy” in this latest lingerie photoshoot. Not obesely “healthy” yet, but getting pretty close.

