Bella Thorne Is A Hot Blond!

I’m not sure what this latest Bella Thorne photoshoot is for, but I’m not going to lie, I’m a little jealous. After all the posts I’ve done on her, some other lucky bastard gets to photograph her rolling around in bed? My phone takes great pictures! Anyway, I guess I just have to come to terms with the fact that the closest I’m ever going to get to seeing Bella naked in bed is looking at this photoshoot with my nose an inch from my computer screen. Oh well. Good enough!