Emily Ratajkowski’s Boobie Grab

I know a lot of you guys out there think I have the best job in the world, considering I get to write nonsense about hotties in lingerie all day in between naps. And I used to think that too. But then I saw this picture of Emily Ratajkowski‘s personal funbag assistant. And trust me, I’d trade 10 years’ worth of naps for an hour working that job. Hell, even 30, 45 seconds would do.