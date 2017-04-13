Meet InstaCutie Alexa Collins

Here’s everything I know about my latest Insta-find Alexa Collins: she lives in Florida, her bikini body is a total five-alarm pants fire, and she’s got a cute pooch. And I know that’s not a whole lot to go on, but I’m pretty sure I’m in love. You can feel love in your pants region, right? Either way, I’ve got it bad.

Me and Ice get down on Fridays 🍾🍾 A post shared by Alexa Collins (@alexacollins) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

» view all 11 photos