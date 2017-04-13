Meet InstaCutie Alexa Collins
April 13th, 2017
Here’s everything I know about my latest Insta-find Alexa Collins: she lives in Florida, her bikini body is a total five-alarm pants fire, and she’s got a cute pooch. And I know that’s not a whole lot to go on, but I’m pretty sure I’m in love. You can feel love in your pants region, right? Either way, I’ve got it bad.
